Would You Move to Batman's Gotham City for Cheap Rent? Dark Memes are Rising

Skyscrapers aren’t the only things scraping the skies anymore; in the US, rental prices for a basic condo could also pull the same feat. What else comes to mind when you think of touching the sky? Batman. No? Anyway, that is what came to Twitter’s mind, evidently, since they decided to debate if they would move to the fictional Gotham city if the rent was $300 a month for a three-bedroom.

Apart from being a bit of a crime capital, plus the favourite haunt of villainous masterminds like the Joker and the Riddler, let’s face it: Batman himself is probably no ball of sunshine to be around. Unless, of course, you’re in some kind of life-threatening peril. Then it kind of works out. Here’s how Twitter weighed out the pros and cons. It’s not looking good for Gotham’s real estate buyers, if we’re being honest.

Look, it’s established that Batman is a bit of a bougie hero who isn’t quite as anti-establishment as many people would have you believe he is. In the end, this Twitter user had the best insight: “if rent in gotham was 300 for a 3 bedroom then nobody would be acting like that."

Someone commented: “the joker would be the most normal man in america [sic]" and that kind of settles the debate, wouldn’t you say?

