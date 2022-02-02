'Wrath of God?' Karnataka Villagers Live in Fear of Crow That Keeps Attacking Them

The revenge stories of animals and birds seem very surprising. But we get to know such instances every now and then. People of Obalapura village in Bharamasagara Hobli of Chitradurga district are struggling to escape the wrath of a crow for six months. If you happen to visit Obalapura village, you will have to almost run on the streets rather than walk. That is how most villagers move around, all for the fear of a crow. No one knows the exact date when this all began. A random crow started attacking the villagers. If anyone is walking on the streets of the village, a crow may sweep down and peck on their head. The attack is so hard and unexpected that people stealthily walk in fear of the crow.

Surprisingly, the crow attacks only adults and not the children. Many in the village have wounds on their head caused by the crow’s strong beak. Not just limited to attacking humans, the crow seems to be upset with everything that the people own. From window panes to rear mirrors of bikes, every piece of glass is shattered by the crow’s attacks.

The villagers believe it’s the wrath of Lord Anjaneya whose temple hasn’t been renovated. They feel Lord Shani is punishing them by coming in the form of a crow and telling them to take up the Anjaneya temple work soon.

“I don’t what we have one in our previous birth, the crow is hell bent on attacking us. This has been going on for six months now. Our scalps are punctured, my neighbor had to get three stiches on his head because of the crow’s attack. None of our bikes have a proper mirror; the crow shattered them all. Ten years ago, villagers had decided to renovate the temple of Lord Anjaneya. For some reason, it didn’t happen. We feel the crow’s attack is linked to that. We are planning to pool in money and begin the renovation work sooner. We have complained to forest officials and all concerned department, nothing has worked so far," said Laxminarayana, a resident of Obalapura.

