Wriggling Larvae Found in France Man's Cornea after a Fly Laid Eggs in his Eye

In a very scary incident, a man discovered that a fly had laid eggs inside his eyes. The anonymous man from France had been experiencing an itchy eye. The 53-years-old admitted himself to the University Hospital of Saint-Etienne after having irritation in his right eye. This is when the doctors did a quick scan of his right eye. They were shocked by what they found. The report published in the New England Journal of Medicine revealed that the eye exam showed ‘more than a dozen mobile, translucent larvae’ around the cornea. It further mentioned that the man told that he had been gardening near a horse and sheep farm the day when he felt something entering his eye.

Typically, larvae cannot be easily removed. Washing the eye does not make any difference. Experts state that the only way to remove them is to physically pluck them out of the eye using forceps. Other methods can prove to be risky because the creatures have ‘oral hooks’. These can be used to cling to the cornea.

Therefore, the doctors used forceps to physically remove all larvae. This was not it as the doctors found more larvae inside the conjunctiva. This happens to be the membrane lining the eyelid, and the white parts of the eye.

After successfully extracting the tiny creatures, the doctors identified them as Oestrus ovis larvae. The man has now been diagnosed with external ophthalmomyiasis. “An infestation of the outer structures of the eye by fly larvae," the doctors from the University Hospital of Saint-Etienne wrote in the report published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

