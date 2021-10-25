Wrong Timing? Virat Kohli Trolled Over 'Wrogn' Tweet Ahead of India-Pakistan Match

Team India broke a million hearts on Sunday after Virat Kohli-led side bowed down to an exceptional display of all-round cricket by arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. After having lost the toss, India were asked to bat first and things started happening quickly. Shaheen Afridi sent both openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in a span of 3 overs and captain Kohli was given the uphill task to consolidate. The skipper did put up a fight with Rishabh Pant as the former brought up yet another crucial innings (57 off 49) to help India cross the 150-run mark. The response from Pakistan was of dominance as the opening batters Babar Azam (68) and Mohammad Rizwan (79) chased down the target without a hiccup and 13 deliveries to spare.

Seeing India lose their maiden clash against Pakistan in a World Cup didn’t sit too well with fans who trolled the losing captain Kohli with his own tweet posted ahead of the match. In the now-viral tweet, Kohli can be seen promoting his brand “Wrogn" along with a wordplay around its name.

Advertisement

“People: Big match on Sunday. You’re nervous, right?

Me: (Wrogn)."

Aged poorly?

“We needed wickets early but with the bat they gave us absolutely no chances. It played slow in the first half and hitting through the line was not that easy as it was in the second half, after 10 overs," Kohli said during post-match.

The India skipper said India were 15-20 runs short but a bad start prevented that from happening. “We needed those 15-20 extra runs and for that we needed a good start but Pakistan’s bowling didn’t allow us to get those extra runs," he said.

However, he did say that it’s just the start of the tournament for his team and there’s no need to panic. “We could make the argument of getting in another slower bowler, but it’s important to stay composed and understand our strengths, because with the dew the slower bowlers couldn’t be effective either. This is just the first game of the tournament, not the last," he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.