Non-fungible tokens (NFT) have become all the rage in 2021 with several cryptocurrency holders investing in digital art and other creations. Most recently, it is a digital yacht created in virtual Metaverse, The Sandbox, that has become one of the most expensive NFTs. According to Hypebeast, Metaverse developers Republic Realm sold the The Metaflower Super Mega Yacht for 149 ETH which is approximately $650,000 (Rs 4,86,86,430). The recent NFT sale has made the digital yacht the most expensive NFT asset in The Sandbox.

In a tweet shared last week, Republic Realm mentioned, “Congrats to the new owner of The Metaflower NFT Super Mega Yacht on making metaverse NFT history. This auction marks the highest price paid for The Sandbox Game. NFT asset at 149 ETH ($650,000), and an exciting time for every member of the Fantasy Community."

One of the leading metaverse games, The Sandbox, has collaborated with brands and personalities such as Adidas, Atari, Bored Ape Yacht Club, Binance, Snoop Dogg, The Smurfs and DeadMau5. With Facebook coming out with Metaverse soon, the immersive digital experience is all set to take over the internet. It is on these lines that Republic Realm has developed a series of “Fantasy Islands" on The Sandbox which consists of 100 private islands.

The luxurious NFT Metaflower Yacht is an extension of the Fantasy Islands development and is a one of its kind NFT that falls under the Fantasy Collection. Hypebeast explains Fantasy Collection as an ensemble of luxury NFTs ranging from private islands, jet skis, and speedboats providing its owners exclusive access to the members-only beach club and Fantasy Marina. Metaflower Yacht consists of four storeys, two helipads, multiple lounge areas, a jacuzzi and a dance floor. The recently sold Metaflower Yacht is one of the many assets which Republic Realm plans to release as part of the Fantasy Collection over time.

The sale should give an idea of how the future of metaverse will pan out as users invest real money on NFTs and digital assets.

