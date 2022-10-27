Yadav Community of Malda Celebrates Diwali With Boar Hunting And 'Lathi Khela'

On the day after Kali Puja, the people of the Yadav community of Malda celebrate boar hunting. According to the customs of ancient times, cows and buffaloes are worshipped in the afternoon after Kali Puja. Then a boar is killed with the help of cow and bull’s horn to destroy the evil energy.

On Tuesday afternoon, people of the Yadav community took part in this game with their cows and buffaloes in several parts of Malda. Hundreds of Yadav communities of Anantapur in Malda’s Habibpur block and Mahadipur in Englishbazar block participated in this game with their cattle.

Many people flocked to watch this game. After hunting the boar, everyone participated in a “lathi khela" among themselves. This “lathi khela" competition has been going on for ages.

The current generation claims that boar hunting has been going on since ancient times. According to them, Shri Krishna had initiated this game. Since then the game has continued in the Yadav community. Basically, this game is organized to destroy evil forces.

However, this game is slowly diminishing and this has been seen in a few villages of the district.

Once the leader of the society was chosen through this competition. That is, whose cow could kill the boar will be the winner. He was also made the head of the Yadav society. But now it is no longer the same custom. But now whose cow wins, he feeds everyone sweets.

On the occasion of Kali Puja, according to the custom day after the puja, there is great excitement around this event. Before the game begins, their cattle are traditionally dressed in flowers, bananas, and vermilion. Then the game started.

Meanwhile, novel Diwali celebrations have been taking place at three locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In AP, a village called 'Deepavali' celebrates the festival with fervour, while it has been completely banned for two centuries in another village of the state. In Telangana, a Hindu graveyard has been witnessing the festival of lights every year for the past six decades.

