Yashraj Mukhate Just Collaborated With Shehnaaz Gill to Make Our 'Boring Day' Better

Yashraj Mukhate, who turns mundane, rather boring clips into catchy numbers, is back with another composition, and this time he has someone special over to join him in his newest bop. If music composer Mukhate’s name doesn’t ring a bell, he is the genius behind several viral mashups including ‘Rasode mein kaun tha,’ ‘Biggini shoot,’ and ‘Tuadda kutta Tommy.’ In his new song, Mukhate takes inspiration from the popular Bigg Boss season where Shehnaaz Gill can be seen complaining about her “boring day" where she is surrounded by “such a boring people." She further cribs about people not speaking to her. “Koi baat nahi karta merese, koi pyaar nahi karta (No one talks to me, nobody loves me)."

Playing on this tiny bit from the show, Mukhate brings in his instruments and turns her innocent rant into a catchy song. But wait there’s more. The clip cuts to the present day where Shehnaaz Gill joins Mukhate and the two dance to the composer’s creation. Meta, much?

Fans, who watched the video uploaded on YouTube on , felt exactly so.

“Yashraj’s music and Shehnaaz’s expressions!!!Awesome!!"

“Yashraj is back and shehnaaz’s reactions are killing it all."

Here’s the video that’s gaining quite a bit of traction on social media since the time of its publish on Thursday.

Earlier, the popular musician had converted some of the most snappy dialogues said by Shehnaaz Gill. The video picked by him was the scene when Shehnaaz had an argument with her friend and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz, in a very distressed mode, conveyed her feelings to other housemates and compared herself with a dog.

Mukhate’s other viral track was based on Rakhi Sawant who shares her grievance against the ‘Bigg Boss’ housemates who had apparently dunked her water bottle in the swimming pool.

