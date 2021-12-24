Year Ender 2021: Historic Strides That Made LGBT Community Feel More Inclusive

The LGBTQ community has taken great strides this year as well. While attaining a utopian equality among the society and its marginalised sections can still be a long way to go, 2021 did manage to crease out some roadblocks in that direction. Many countries scrapped laws that were regressive for the community while some laws were introduced to make life a little more easier for them. Check out a few of them as we look forward to a more liberated 2022:

US Revokes Ban on Trans People in Military

Joe Biden very soon after he took over as US President, reversed a Trump-era Pentagon policy that largely barred transgender individuals from serving in the military. The new order, which Biden signed in the Oval Office during a meeting with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, overturned a ban ordered by President Donald Trump. Biden’s order says that gender identity should not be a bar to military service.

America is stronger, at home and around the world, when it is inclusive. The military is no exception," the order said.

Botswana, Bhutan March for Gay Rights

Botswana’s government recently lost a legal case to overturn a landmark ruling that decriminalized homosexuality. The country’s High Court in 2019 ruled in favor of campaigners seeking to strike down jail sentences for same-sex relationships, but the government had sought to revoke it. Presiding judge Ian Kirby, who had read out the ruling said that gay citizens had long lived in “constant fear of discovery or arrest" when expressing “love for their partners." Elsewhere, Bhutan also decriminalized homosexuality, marking a major change in the Asian country.

EU Parliament’s Freedom Zone Gift

While European countries such as Poland and Hungary have faced a lot of criticism for their anti-LGBTQ stance, the EU In response to the regressions in LGBTQ rights in some EU countries, notably Poland and Hungary, the members of European Parliament (MEPs) declared the EU to be “an LGBTIQ Freedom Zone." It stated that ‘LGBTIQ persons everywhere in the EU should enjoy the freedom to live and publicly show their sexual orientation and gender identity without fear of intolerance, discrimination or persecution.’

MSinaloa Legalized Same-sex Union

The Mexican State of Sinaloa finally passed the law that legalised same-sex marriage after many attempts earlier had failed and now it joins more than half of the Mexican states that have the law.

Israel Amends Surrogacy Law for Same-sex Couples

The Israeli Supreme Court ruled that same-sex couples can have children through surrogacy within the country and the step was hailed as strengthening equality, however critics blasted the ruling saying it ‘erodes family values’. The court ruled that restrictions on surrogacy for same-sex couples and single men within the Jewish state must be lifted within six months.

Switzerland Votes to Allow Same-sex Union

Switzerland in 2021 voted by a huge margin to allow homosexual couples to marry in a referendum, thereby bringing the country on the same page with many others in western Europe. The country’s parliament and the governing Federal Council supported the ‘Marriage for All’ measure now eve though same-sex civil partnerships had been authorised since 2007.

Chile Approves Same-sex Union after Long Battle

Chile’s Congress passed a law to legalize same-sex marriage early this month, in a milestone for the conservative South American nation after a decade-long legal battle. “Today is a historic day, our country has approved same-sex marriage, one more step forward in terms of justice, in terms of equality, recognizing that love is love," Minister of Social Development Karla Rubilar said after the vote.

New Zealand: Trans People Can Update Sex on Birth Certificate

New Zealand made it easier for the people from tarns community to update their sex on birth certificates. A new law passed means they can make any changes without providing evidence of a medical procedure.

Canada Bans Conversion Therapy

Canada recently conversion therapy, which are treatments that say they can change a person’s sexual orientation or identity. The new law now makes it a crime to subject a person of any age, consenting or not, to such a treatment. It’s often performed by religious leaders, but many licensed medical practitioners are also found involved in this inhumane process.

The Canadian bill makes “providing, promoting, or advertising conversion therapy" a criminal offense, the Senate of Canada said on Twitter.

