As the pandemic is set to enter its third year, with a spiky new variant too, mind you, ever wondered what it’d be like to live in a world coexisting with coronavirus? Covid-19 seems to be segueing into the endemic mode, which means that it will be something as common as a flu, experts say. According to a CNBC report, Pfizer executives have predicted that Covid will become an endemic disease as early as 2024. The British scientific journal Nature conducted a survey with over 100 immunologists, infectious-disease researchers and virologists working on the coronavirus, to find out the chances of SARS-CoV-2 being eradicated, and almost 90% believe that the pandemic will become endemic. The virus will continue floating around the world, mutating itself and sparking new variants, but the aftermath will be less fatal. The world’s perception towards the virus since its inception has undergone a sea change in a span of two years.

With the latest variant on the block, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Omicron cases now account for 73% of Covid infections in the US, overtaking Delta as the dominant strain. In a viral tweet, cofounder of Microsoft, Bill Gates laid out the probable immediate future for the world and said that “we could be entering the worst part of the pandemic."

FRESH SURGE EVERYWHERE

And while people are still coming to terms with Omicron, a double whammy of a new ‘Delmicron’ surge is being blamed for the explosion of cases in the United States and Europe, which is a combination of Delta and Omicron variants which has the ability to transmit even faster. Dr Shashank Joshi, member of Maharashtra’s task force on Covid-19, said, “Delmicron, the twin spikes of Delta and Omicron, in Europe and US has led to a mini tsunami of cases."

From early 2020 when the world was just waking up to the coronavirus till the fag end of 2021 when the world is gearing up to face the latest variant of concern - Omicron - there’s one thing that has remained constant, and that’s people’s steadfastness to overcome it and adaptability to the ever mutating virus.

ADAPTING TO THE VIRUS

Sathyabhama R, a dental assistant, used to be terrified of the virus when it was first detected in India at her home state of Kerala. Being in a profession which requires her to work in proximity to a potentially infected person’s mouth and throat multiplied the risk factors when she showed up for work. Various analyses have shown that health care workers in general and dental professionals in particular are exposed to a higher risk of contracting the virus. She said that she always took extra care in changing clothes and masks at regular intervals, along with a minimum of three daily showers. But now, it seems like the virus has become part of us, which has led to a laxity in the aforementioned routine. “While earlier there was a fear due to the hype surrounding the virus, which led to the rigorous routine of ‘wash, sanitise and protect’, now there is no anxiety around Covid-19 at all. Its importance has significantly waned," she adds.

The first Covid cluster in Wuhan is still crystal clear in Dr Haritha V Nair’s memory. While giving her final year exams for MBBS, she considered it to be a virus similar to Nippah which will come and vanish in a jiffy. But then, Covid came, conquered and never left. During her internship days, she struggled to find a place to stay, as the initial public response to Covid involved ostracisation of health workers. Everything was shut and bustling cities turned to ghost towns. Imagine this was the situation when the cases were barely half of what it is currently. The countless hours spent in the stuffy PPE kits with face shields and taking antigen and RT-PCR tests, even while examining a patient with mild symptoms suggesting Covid, all come flooding back to her mind.

NEW STRAINS & EFFECTS

In 2020, when there was mainly one variant of the virus, there were strict protocols with screening desks in front of hospitals and separate fever clinics for patients with Covid related symptoms, Hospitals grappled with the unforeseen number of cases which forced them to triage patients for receiving medicine and even for oxygen.

Now, even when more contagious and dangerous variants are popping up, the restrictions are (ironically) slackening. People who test Covid positive presently are advised to stay at home and can declare themselves negative after the specified quarantine time without further tests. “It’s like we have to accept that Covid has become part and parcel of our lives," muses Dr Haritha.

Although new variants were not a surprise to Haritha, the severity of each new strain alarms her. “The new strains have less escape immunity compared to old strains. They produce newer symptoms like conjunctivitis, more cases of stomach upset, while earlier it was lung infiltration. And the current vaccines won’t be effective against every new mutation. This is what upsets any health worker, including me," she notes while speaking to News18.

THE terrifying second wave

India’s battle with the second wave really tested our healthcare system, which collapsed, and its inadequate resources. Overflowing beds, scarce resources, gasping patients - “if the apocalypse had an image, it would be the hospitals of India", wrote journalist Rana Ayyub in a Time Magazine article on the second wave ravaging India.

“After the second wave, it truly feels like what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. Almost every household has experienced at least one positive case by now, people are more educated and vaccinated, but at the same time cannot afford another lockdown due to the economic crisis. There is no 100 per cent resolution to go back to the pre-Covid time and fear won’t feed you," Dr Haritha sums it up with a chilling truth.

According to data from United Nations agency International Labour Organisation, domestic workers globally have been among the hardest hit by the Covid crisis, losing more jobs and working hours than other sectors. the Smitha S, a domestic worker, made it to work even during the pandemic by staying at her employer’s home, so that her family does not perish in hunger. “I took all the extra precautions in the initial days of 2020 and even though Covid scared me, I had no choice but to somehow go to work." Her husband, a fisherman, was forced to stay at home amid strict clampdown in fishing harbours and she became the sole breadwinner in the family during that time. She said that surviving a few bouts of cold, which she believes could have been the virus, and being double jabbed has made her more confident now. No longer petrified about Covid, she thinks that by 2021 it became heavily normalised in society, although some people are still worried about it. “Of course, we should not completely let our guard down yet," she cautions.

A PART OF LIFE, YET NOT

Vineeth Menon, an engineer in the merchant navy, feels that Covid has more or less become as common as a flu, but still believes that there exists a significant chunk of the population which regards the phenomenon as seriously as everyone did in the beginning.

“Pandemic was a new word for me. My initial understanding was that this is a silent nuclear-like attack and my biggest fear was whether I’ll be the one bringing the disease to my family. Aged parents and a baby at home made it worse. Everytime I took a shower, I remained skeptical as to whether it was enough to keep myself and others safe. Today the virus lives among us and everyone is living with it. So am I. I’ve learnt that the best way to overcome fear is to think positive," said Vineeth in a conversation with News18.

Vineeth had chanced upon the series ‘The Last Ship’ which depicts a similar pandemic with mutations. It kind of set the precedent for the present, which helped in cushioning the blow each time Covid reared its ugly head again with a new variant.

In March 2020 ahead of the first lockdown in India, Vineeth, like the rest of the world, was faced with a lot of uncertainty as he was forced to leave his training academy half way through the course. A million questions clouded his head - from whether he’ll be able to complete the course on time to the allotment of first ships, visa and vaccination availability.

He knew of people sailing and unable to disembark in ports due to restrictions, which forced them to lose patience, their minds, and eventually themselves. Many had not seen their newborns and some had had their marriages postponed, yet again. The only question in their minds was how to get out and reach home in a situation with no flights, trains, or proper transportation by road.

Although Vineeth was supposed to start sailing by the end of 2020, he had to wait till March 2021 before embarking on a ship finally. “We had to regularly interact with people who don’t wear masks or sanitise themselves. It was hard to maintain social distance at work. Safety was just on paper and in my mind. Had I tried sticking to the recommended safety protocols amid the pandemic, I would’ve been reprimanded for wasting time," he adds.

Mental health was thrown to the winds, but hope was the sole thing that Vineeth clung on to. Hope that things will fall in place kept him going during the most challenging of times amid the pandemic. “Old messages and photos were my solace in the absence of a network or a rough weather patch. I went on-board without getting jabbed and my ship never went to a port that offered vaccination. I was exposed completely but ready to face anything, come what may. And that has shaped my currently nonchalant resistance to the ‘viral’ reality."

CAUTIONARY FOOT FORWARD

So, have people given up on life or have they accepted that there’s no future without Covid? Divija Bhasin, a counselling psychologist, thinks it’s a mix of both. “For some, it may be that they have adapted to the pandemic environment and accepted it as part of life. For others, it may be that they have “given up" on it. It is also the fact that people may be seeing less people around them getting it so the anxiety levels associated with their loved ones getting it have reduced." Earlier, coronavirus was a mysterious term to most of us, but now people have gone through it and it has spawned memes, music, and movies and is no longer a strange term.

In 2020, people probably felt out of control and went into survival mode, which led to extreme behaviours like hoarding. Divija tells News18 that by the second half of 2021, people felt they are more in control, which has also dangerously led some to take it lightly by not wearing a mask, travelling irresponsibly, and recklessly socialising.

The transition from pandemic to endemic, enabled by vaccines and herd immunity, comes at a terrible cost though. An estimate by The Economist found that between 10.8m to 20m people were killed by Covid, with a best approximate of 17.3m so far. The term pre-Covid exists for a reason and that is, it is in the past and there’s no going back to that era. The post-pandemic ‘normal’ is what we should be striving for, opine experts. The aftereffects of Covid are here to stay, even as it haunts us as a silent stalker. It’s not easy for the virus to vanish, as the only infectious disease so far to be eradicated worldwide is smallpox, after it existed for 3,000 years. With the emergence of boosters and antiviral drugs for Covid, it could go a long way in keeping a check on the massive spread of the coronavirus like earlier. Although local or seasonal flare ups may still occur, Dr. Timothy Brewer, an epidemiology professor at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, explains that Covid is not going anywhere anytime soon, we might as well learn to live with it, by continuing to do the things we know that work - like wearing masks, sanitising and staying home when sick to prevent spread.

