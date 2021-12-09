Year Ender 2021: Squid Game, Alec Baldwin Among Top Google Search Terms

Google said Wednesday its most popular search terms in 2021 include “Squid Game," Alec Baldwin and the cryptocurrency Dogecoin. Sports were also big on the platform: the top eight search terms had to do with cricket, the NBA and international football tournaments like Euro 2021, Google said. The wildly popular and uber violent Netflix series “Squid Game", a South Korean-made survival game about people desperate to get out of debt, came in ninth position. The American actor Baldwin, who accidentally killed a cinematographer on the set of a film in October with a loaded gun, was the most frequently looked-up personality on Google. He beat out Kyle Rittenhouse, the young American recently acquitted in the shooting deaths of two people during an anti-racism demonstration in Wisconsin in 2020. As for news categories, the term Afghanistan, which the Taliban seized in August, and vaccines against Covid-19 were among the most commonly searched terms.

But people also looked up stock-related terms such as GameStop, an electronics company that was the target of fevered buying, and cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin and Ether.

In the deceased person category, people often looked up the name Gabby Petito, a young American killed while travelling across the country with her boyfriend.

As was the case in 2020, questions about the pandemic dominated the search traffic on Google but this time queries about vaccines surpassed those regarding Covid-19 tests.

In another incident, all keywords related to ‘Squid Game’, the Korean dystopian show on Netflix, have reportedly been banned on e-commerce sites in China. An online check by the South China Morning Post yielded no results for a keyword search using “Squid Game" on Taobao Marketplace, JD.com and Pinduoduo. However, consumers have found roundabout ways to find the merchandise they want. Alternative keywords like ‘Korea’ and ‘Halloween costume’ yielded products related to the show on the digital platforms. “An online toy merchant surnamed Zeng, who is based in Yiwu city in eastern Zhejiang province, said he found out that his Squid Game-related products could not be seen on the major e-commerce platforms using the show’s title as a keyword search," said the report in SCMP. Squid Game, now the most-watched series on Netflix, has launched a million memes and sold a billion dalgona candies since it released on September 17.

