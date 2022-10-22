Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Fans on Twitter Are Finally Realising Why Aditi Married Taran

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, like many other Bollywood films, presents itself in changing light as the years roll by. When one first watches it, there’s a lot to be said about Ranbir Kapoor’s Bunny, but now, viewers are waking up to the all-around wholesomeness of Taran, played by Kunaal Roy Kapur. The film was a coming-of-age film in many ways, especially when it comes to the arc of Kalki Koechlin’s character Aditi. Aditi, though she nurses a deep, unreciprocated infatuation with Aditya Roy Kapoor’s character Avi, eventually ends up with Taran.

On Twitter they are realising that Aditi was wise in her decision to choose Taran. Many shared how they didn’t understand why Aditi chose to marry Taran back when they first watched the film, but they do now.

Advertisement

As audiences mature, many films start to look quite different in hindsight.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here