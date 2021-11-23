You are More Likely to Be a Psychopath If You Drive a German Car: Study

A surprising British study reveals that people with the most psychopathic traits like to drive BMWs or Audis, while drivers of Kias or Skodas have the least psychopathic tendencies. The next time you pass a brown BMW or a green Audi, beware of the driver! A study published by the price comparison website Scrap Car Comparison shows that drivers of these German car brands are the most likely to show more psychopathic traits than the average driver.

The study was conducted among British drivers who agreed to take a short psychological test to evaluate the likelihood of them showing traits of psychopathy. They were each given a score (out of 36) and an average was calculated based on the makes of their cars. The results reveal that BMW owners show the most warning signs of psychopathy, just ahead of Audi owners. They are followed by Fiat and Mazda drivers. Drivers of French cars seem less of a cause for concern, however. At the bottom of the pack, Seat, Kia and Skoda drivers showed the least psychopathic tendencies.

>Drivers with the most psychopathic tendencies, by car brand (average psychopathy score /36)

1. BMW (12.1)

2. Audi (11.7)

3. Fiat (7.0)

4. Mazda (6.4)

5. Honda (6.3)

6. Ford (6.1)

7. Mercedes-Benz (5.9)

8. Citroën (5.8)

9. Volkswagen (5.4)

10. Hyundai (5.3)

The study goes even further, since it also establishes a ranking according to the color of the bodywork. Drivers of gold (12.7) and brown (12.2) cars are the greatest cause for concern, it seems. Similarly, on average, those who drive an electric vehicle obtain a much higher score (16) than those who chose to drive a hybrid (9.8), diesel (7) or gasoline (5.2) model.

Note that the study also makes the point that: “none of our drivers surveyed scored highly enough to suggest they do possess clear traits generally exhibited by a psychopath, psychopathy is a condition that affects lives, and therefore should be taken seriously."

The study was conducted in November 2021 by 3Gem among 2,000 British drivers.

