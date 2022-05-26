'You Are President': Joe Biden's 'Stand Up to Gun Lobbying' Speech Infuriates Twitter

US President Joe Biden along with millions of Americans, helpless parents, and angered netizens mourned the killing of 19 children and two teachers in a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday. Biden, in his White House speech, said, “To lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away. There’s a hollowness in your chest; you feel like you’re being sucked into it and never going to be able to get out, suffocating."

In continuation of his speech he added that: “As a nation, we have to ask when in God’s name are we going to stand up to gun lobbying? When in God’s name will we do what we all know in our gut that needs to be done?"

Advertisement

The speech was later shared from Biden’s official Twitter handle, which sparked mixed reactions among Twitterati with many wondering if US President wouldn’t bring change to gun laws, who would.

One of the netizens commented: “You’re the president. You do something. Stop being afraid of Republicans."

Here are some of the reactions:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mass shootings in America are often followed by public protests and calls for action by Democratic politicians, but federal gun safety policies like background checks that are common in other countries have failed in the face of strong Republican opposition.

Biden demanded action on Tuesday night without laying out actions he intended to take, nor call for a specific vote in Congress or policy.

“I hoped when I became president I would not have to do this, again," a visibly shaken Biden said, decrying the death of “beautiful, innocent" second, third and fourth graders in “another massacre."

Biden, whose life has been marked by family tragedy, said the parents in Texas “will never see their child again, never have them jump in bed and cuddle with them," he said.

He asked Americans to fight the feeling of powerlessness from seeing yet another mass shooting.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.