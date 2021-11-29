You Can Now Rent Lake Como Villa From ‘House of Gucci’ on Airbnb

If you have watched Ridley Scott’s latest film House of Gucci, you may remember the splendid residence of Al Pacino’s character Aldo Gucci. The villa on the banks of Lake Como in Italy is now available for booking on Airbnb. According to a report by Architectural Digest, the luxurious mansion, Villa Balbiano, will be open to book on Airbnb for a special one-night stay in March of 2022.

The picturesque villa can be yours for a night of March 30, 2022. According to the report, the booking is open to one guest and a plus one who will have access to the home’s first four floors and the luxurious outdoor amenities. Some of the outdoor amenities include a private pier and boathouse, giving guests exclusive access to one of the largest lakes in Italy. The lucky guests will also have access to the beautiful gardens surrounding the villa which include fountains and a swimming pool. It is the same garden, where the cast of House of Gucci filmed the eccentric party scene for Aldo’s birthday.

Villa Balbiano was built by Cardinal Tolomeo Gallio and was later occupied by Cardinal Angelo Maria Durini. Located on the western shore of the lake, it has six suites and marble bathrooms. Each suite comes with its own individual interior design which is done by interior decorator Jacques Garcia. Adding to its sumptuous aura, the walls of the villa are adorned with 17th-century frescoes painted by the Recchi brothers and Agostino Silva. Villa Balbiano also has artworks and furniture that were obtained from Sotheby’s and Christie’s auctions. Spending a night at the villa surrounded by lush green mountains of northern Italy and Lake Como, will certainly be an experience to remember

