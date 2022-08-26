You Can Solve Rubik's Cube in Just Four Moves with This Insane 'Hack'

Rubik’s cube may look like an easy, no-harm puzzle but it can really play with your mind. And if you have also struggled to solve the colourful cube, this now-viral hack is just made for you. Posted on Instagram, the hack suggests just four steps to solve the puzzle. All you need to do is move the right column up, upper row right, and right column down before rotation of the full front side. Now, repeat the steps five more times and you are done! Sounds too easy to believe? Watch it to believe it.

“Rubik’s cube solve with magic moves," read the caption posted along with the video.

Advertisement

The video so far has gained close to 100 million views along with a million likes.

Pushpa Mangade, the Instagram user who shared the video, has also uploaded a series of similar Rubik’s cube hack videos. In another video, the Instagram user shared four easy moves to solve the Rubik’s cube. It starts with moving the middle and right column down, the upper row left then the middle and right column and finally the upper row right. Repeat the move five more times and all you get is the rightly aligned colour columns. The video gained over 121 million views on Instagram.

Rubik’s cube is a popular game and we all have grown up solving colourful puzzles. Indians just don’t solve the cube but they do it in unique styles. A boy from Tamil Nadu broke the world record of being the fastest person to solve the rotating puzzle on a bicycle when he matched the colours of Rubik’s cube in just 14.32 seconds.

Advertisement

The video of this record-breaking feat shared on the Instagram page of Guinness World Record showed the boy, Jayadharshan Venkatesan, riding a bicycle while solving Rubik’s cube.

The boy had been prepping for the world record for over two years.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here