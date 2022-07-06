You Can’t Find The Animal in This Optical Illusion Image With Open Eyes

There are many puzzles that can easily be solved, but a few may leave you baffled. Despite repeated attempts you may not be able to solve such puzzles. Recently a puzzle shared by Dr Michelle Dickinson, a science educator and nanotechnologist from New Zealand, has left many people scratching their heads.

Those who consider themselves experts in finding the hidden elements in an optical illusion image should try their hands to find out the animal in the picture shared by Dr Dickinson on Twitter.

Dickinson has shared an optical illusion image of black and white stripes and between these lines there is a hidden animal.

However, here is a twist. You can’t find the animal with your open eyes even after multiple attempts. You can only find the hidden animal behind the lines with half-closed eyes. A dim light may also help you in spotting the animal. Initially, you may not be able to find out what animal is hidden in the image but you can notice something.

A cat is hidden amid the white and black stripes. Now, if you concentrate on the image, you will figure out two big eyes resembling that of a cat.

This is a new type of puzzle. In this type, narrow things like dots or lines are used and a 3D image is hidden amid that. Dr Gustav Kuhn, a psychologist and human perception expert at Goldsmiths University, London, explains that these tricks take advantage of how brains process information.

