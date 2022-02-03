'You Complete Me, Anil': Tina Ambani's Special Note For Husband on Their Anniversary

Ever since Tina Ambani joined Instagram, she has never skipped a chance to wish every member of her family on their special days. The Instagram feed of the former Indian actress is filled with birthday and anniversary wishes for her loved ones. She also shares glimpses of memories from her time spent with her family members. Today, business tycoon Anil Ambani and Tina are celebrating their 31st wedding anniversary, and to mark the special day, the former actress posted a series of throwback pictures on her official Instagram account that has more than 149k followers. To make the post extra special, the Rocky actress wrote a beautiful note alongside the post for her husband where she calls him the most genuine, generous, and fabulous husband.

In the post, Tinaattached four throwback pictures from her family album. The first picture is from their wedding that was clicked during the sindoor ceremony. In the other pictures, the couple can be seen together posing for the camera with beautiful smiles.

“31 years of loving, living, laughing together, being yin to his yang! Happy anniversary to the most genuine, generous, fabulous husband. You complete me, Anil," she captioned the post ending it with a heart emoticon.

The post which is garnering love on Instagram has more than 7,000 likes. It is not just the fans and followers who have showered the love on the post, but many celebrities have also wished the couple on their special day.

While Shweta Bachchan wrote, “Happy anniversary," Jackie Shroff’s wife Ayesha Shroff commented, “Soooooo cuuute you guys." Neetu Kapoor mentioned, “Happy anniversary to both of you love n happiness always."Sunita Kapoor too wished the couple as she commented, “Happy anniversary to you, many more years of love and togetherness."Artist Bhavna Jasra wrote, “Happy Anniversary my lovely people."

The actress often delights the netizens with nostalgic pictures from her family album, as recently she posted a throwback picture with her late father-in-law Dhirubhai Ambani, remembering him on his birth anniversary.

