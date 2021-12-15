'You' or Me? Penn Badgley Just Confused Himself With Cardi B and It's Not 'Love'-ly

The Penn Badgley and Cardi B repartee continues on Twitter. It’s been going on for a while now, where the ‘You’ star and the rapper have opted to set each other’s face as their respective profile pictures. In fact, it has now gone on for so long that Penn seems to be mistaking himself for Cardi these days. Complex Music shared an article on Twitter bearing Cardi’s face; it discussed the Recording Industry Association of America announcement that Cardi’s 2018 single “I Like It" is now certified diamond, having eclipsed 10 million units moved in the United States. Penn shared the article, and was understandably confused by the Twitter saga that he himself started. He tweeted: “I paused for a sec bc I thought this was me". Not too long ago, on December 13, Cardi had tweeted something similar. Retweeting one of Penn’s tweets, she had written: “I pause for a second cause I though this was me (sic)".

Penn’s earlier tweet had read: “Friends and colleagues, let me clarify—I was still in my twenties when I had this pink hair. It was 2016. An age ago. Lest you think I am following any trend, I urge you to reconsider." There are some photos of Penn sporting pink hair floating around on the Internet. Twitterati can’t get enough of the Penn and Cardi banter, and the two stars are not the only ones confusing themselves for each other.

It all started when an old video from an event organised for the Netflix show at Manila in Philippines started doing rounds on the internet where Badgley is seen talking about how he handles social media and in doing so, he also spoke about the US rapper Cardi B’s social media presence, which he believes to be ‘authentic’. Elaborating on it, Badgley had said, “It’s this incredibly nuanced place to be, and despite what many might judge as ‘antic,’ she has an incredibly authentic relationship to (social media) and that’s why people like her so much." When ‘You’ season 3 premiered, this particular video of Badgley praising Cardi B went viral again and it reached the rapper herself. And sure enough, there was some ‘fangirling’ involved. All confusion aside, these two sure give off immaculate BFF vibes.

