'You Piece of c**p': Jobseeker Left Baffled By Recruiter's Offensive Text

A Tiktok user shared a snapshot of a message sent to her by a job recruiter to whom she was talking about a potential job. She was baffled by the message as it read – “Hey Jasmine, I’m just following up on our paperwork appointment from Monday, are you still interested in the position you piece of c**p."

The jobseeker named Jasmine took to TikTok to express her outrage over the message as she did not expect the recruiter to be so rude. Mirror UK reported that the video crossed over a million views and Jasmine decided to decline the position because of problems in pay and the unprofessional behaviour of the recruiter. This happened as the recruiter sent a text to her asking her if she was still interested in the job.

“I applied for a job and this is how they respond back," Jasmine said on the video-sharing platform. Shortly after, the recruiter clarified that the text was a typo.

Advertisement

As soon as the video went viral, people flooded her comment section with supportive responses for the recruiter. One of the users said, “I bet they were using voice to text."

Another user wrote, “This is the funniest thing I’ve seen in a while."

“What did you respond," a third asked.

One user said, “I guarantee you she was using voice to text while driving or working or whatever and something went wrong. There’s no way she was referring to you."

“I would have responded with, ‘wow, thanks for reminding me’," another comment read.

One of the users asked about the job status to which Jasmine wrote, “F**k no, $14 biweekly?"

How would you have responded if a recruiter sent you a similar message?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.