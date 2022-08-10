'Young Generation': Video of Infant Monkey Trying to Steal a Smartphone Goes Viral

A hilarious video that has been going viral on social media shows how the craze of modern technology might also have been affecting animals. In the new video, a baby monkey is seen snatching a mobile device from a bystander. However, within just a second the mother of the animal gives a valuable lesson to the tiny creature.The viral video in question was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda.

The clip appears to be captured at a sanctuary, where a passerby wanted to take a photo of the adorable animal. The unknown man gets closer to the baby monkey to click the picture and the tiny creature makes an attempt to snatch the device away from the man’s hand. If the video is anything to go by, the monkey appears to be quite inquisitive to play with the mobile phone.

However, the monkey's mother saves the day by dragging her baby away from the modern technology that’s now become an addiction for youth. After the first attempt, the baby monkey tries once again to grab the phone, but when the mommy notices this, she again takes the little one away from it.

The funny video of the mother-baby monkey duo has left the internet in splits, also because of the hilarious caption that was shared along with the clip. “Young generation is mad with smartphones,” wrote the IFS officer before completing the caption with a smiley emoticon. Watch the viral video below:

The hilarious video has received a great response on Twitter. Upon watching the clip, a user commented, “I like the way mom admonishes her little one ‘No darling that's dangerous. Don't trust them so much'."

Another user who was left astonished by the funny clip said, “Animals, too, like phones and cameras.”

One more netizen wrote, “Yes sir, I agree but there, his mother educated him what is good or bad for him.”

Meanwhile, a user highlighted that the monkeys “don't want food but they want the goods.”

The viral video has received about 27 thousand views and over one thousand likes on Twitter.

