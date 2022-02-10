Young Girl's Tattoo on Belly Button Sparks Debate Among Netizens. Here's Why

A video of a girl with a unique tattoo has created a buzz on social media. The video shows the girl with a large black circular tattoo on her navel and a similar tattoo on her back too.

The video has sparked a debate among netizens, with many calling it a one-of-a-kind tattoo, while others claiming that it resembles an anime character.

The girl has posted the video on her Tiktok account- @searchingforapersonality.

Dressed in jeans and a crop top, the tattoo, according to the girl, represents her personality. The girl also states that the tattoo is a result of her creative mind and mentions its relationship with the other tattoos on her body.

According to the girl, the black tattoo on her navel is related to the tattoos on her neck and wrist. Many netizens also were upset after she stated that the design of this tattoo was her idea. A lot of users claimed in the comments section that this was not her original idea, but influenced by a character from the Bleach anime series.

Bleach is a Japanese anime television series directed by Noriyuki Abe. It was produced by Studio Pierrot and aired between 2004 to 2012.

While explaining the details of this tattoo, the girl also said that she had to go through a lot of pain to get it done. She claimed that getting a tattoo on her stomach was the worst decision of her life as during the process she felt that she was going to die. She further said that despite excruciating pain, she managed to keep her cool and got the tattoo done.

