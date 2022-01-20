Young Woman Experiences ‘Crazy Pain’ At Wedding, Months Later Finds Bullet Near Spine

A young woman faced rigorous back pain for a couple of months. Later, when the pain became unbearable, she opted for a CT scan and the results were quite shocking. Adi Bloy felt a sharp blow during her friend’s wedding at the Psagot Winery, which is near the Palestinian village of Mukhmas. When she reached out to her friends, they shrugged it off.

In a chat with Army Radio, Bloy shared that during the wedding she, suddenly, experienced “crazy pain" from her shoulders to feet. Her dress was intact, so Bloy thought she might have pulled a muscle.

She recalled that after a few minutes, she saw a bit of blood on her hand after she held the spot, which was aching. Bloy said that there was a tiny scratch, following which not only her friends but her doctor also assured her that it wasn’t anything big.

Advertisement

Months later, as the pain did not subside Bloy requested a CT scan. The scan revealed that a metal object was lodged in her back, inches away from the spine. And it was only after the surgery that the doctors got to know that the metal object was a 5.56 mm bullet.

Bloy believes that she was saved by a miracle. The surgeon doctor had told her, if the bullet had hit a few centimetres more in any direction, she would have been harmed in so many ways.

Though police suspect the bullet was fired from the adjacent village of Mukhmas, they are not sure if it was on purpose or by accident. Based on the initial probe, Bloy has requested the National Insurance Institute to recognize her as a terror victim, because this way the institute will finance her medical treatment. Her request has been forwarded to higher authorities.

The military has stated that it is unaware of the incident, as there were no reports of gunfire in the area on the night of the wedding.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.