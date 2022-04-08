'Your Brother Stole Money': BharatPe CEO to Ashneer Grover's Sister in LinkedIn Spat

Suhail Sameer, BharatPe’s CEO, has apologised after he accused the former founder of the company, Ashneer Grover, of stealing money from the company. Suhail said that they did not have money to pay salaries since Ashneer has stolen all of it. Ashneer had parted ways from the company a few weeks ago. After that, allegations started coming up against him, one of them being the misusing of company funds. Since then, things between Ashneer and the company’s top management have not been so smooth. The recent incident happened when an employee of BharatPe posted a long note on the social media platform LinkedIn.

In the note, he claimed that the company has not paid their salaries for March. He tagged both Suhail Sameer and Ashneer. To this, Ashneer replied, “Folks please look into this. Not done - their salaries have to be paid before anything," tagging Suhail and the company’s Head of Financial Control Hersimran Kaur.

While people were criticising the company, Ashneer’s sister, Aashima Grover, also joined the bandwagon. She called the company’s top management “a shameless bunch." Suhail noticed this and responded to her comment claiming that they were unable to pay the salaries since Ashneer had taken all the money. “Behen - tere bhai ne sara paisa chura liya (sister, your brother stole all the money). Very little left to pay salaries."

However, later, he apologised for his remarks which were highly condemned by people. In the same LinkedIn thread, he wrote, “Friends - I apologise to have irked many of you. In hindsight, it was out of line. We are already working on past employees full and final being paid out. My comment was a reaction to a particular statement, not the post. But I accept the mistake."

Just after Ashneer resigned from BharatPe, the company’s board said that he is no longer an employee, a founder, or a director of the fintech firm. “As a result of his misdeeds, Mr Grover is no longer an employee, a founder, or a director of the company," the board said in a statement. He had resigned as the managing director and a director on the company’s board amid two-month long controversy. The decision to terminate Ashneer came after a board meeting of BharatPe, scheduled on March 1. A report by the independent audit committee was discussed at the meeting.

