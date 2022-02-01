Your Wordle Scores Are Cool, but Have You Seen These Creative 'Not Wordle' Designs?

Wordle is making headlines once again after being acquired by the New York Times. The word guessing game has caught the imagination of the internet and netizens have been sharing the scorecards with grids indicating how well they played the game. This has given rise to another trend ‘not Wordle’ in which people share the familiar grid of Wordle, but means something else. Have a look at them:

“not wordle. just a cosmic brownie."

Advertisement

“Not wordle, just another panel discussion I’ve been invited to participate in on “diversifying the curriculum"

“Not Wordle, just Hello Kitty"

“Not a Wordle, the cabs are just here."

“not wordle, just the NYT paywall."

“Not Wordle."

“not wordle just a shark in the water."

“not a wordle , just iron man."

“Not Wordle, just a helpful guide to coffee."

“Not wordle, just the perfect cinema experience."

Advertisement

“not Wordle, just one of David’s sweaters."

“not a wordle, just tetris."

“not wordle, just the harry styles cardigan."

“not wordle just your soul."

“Not Wordle, just a show about nothing."

“Not Wordle, just me being the only one awake in my apartment building at 4am."

“Not wordle, just a zoom class."

“Not wordle just school assembly when they made you sit by house color."

These creative spin-offs of the Wordle scorecard has been encouraging people to think out of the box and come up with their own ‘not Wordle’ designs.

Also Read: New York Times Buys Wordle and Twitter is Puzzled About Online Game’s Future

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.