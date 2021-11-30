Youth from Chennai is Walking All Over India to Raise Awareness About Sexual Abuse

A young man from Chennai was so moved by the plight of a sexual abuse victim that he is now walking all over India to raise awareness about the issue. 22-year-old Sai Raghul claims that he started walking from Chennai on November 16 and has reached West Bengal after 14 days. The principal of a private school was granted conditional bail in the case of the suicide of a student, who had alleged sexual harassment by a teacher. Sai felt strongly for the victim and decided to walk in solidarity. With a rucksack on his back and one poster, Sai plans to walk entire India to spread the message that sexual abuse should end.

Speaking to News 18, Sai said, “I am a software developer. This incident disturbed me so much that I will now walk for two months and make people aware. I started from Chennai and crossed Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and now am in Bengal. I am heading towards Sikkim." Sai carries a tent with him and sleeps wherever he feels tired.

Sai has attracted people’s attention too. People are stopping him on the way and asking him why he has taken up this task. He was spotted by DIG (Darjeeling range) in Darjeeling who appreciated his decision. DIG Amit Javalgir said, “I was going for a meeting when I saw Sai’s placard and talked to him. I could see the boy was emotionally moved by such crimes and undertook this adventure to raise awareness. I arranged for his stay here and shared contact number to ensure his safety during his travels."

