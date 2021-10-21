YouTuber Bakes 'Invisible Pizza' and Internet 'Clearly' Wants a Slice of it

Someone says the word and your tongue feels a sensation. You are craving something that is filled with melted cheese and decorated with toppings, sprinkled with oregano and flared by chilli flakes. Yes, you guessed it right. We are talking about Pizza - a dish uniting people in the idea of good food. Usually, experiments with the sacred Italian dish end up causing outrage but how about a pizza that is invisible? United States-based home cook Michael Ligier has made an awesome-looking pizza and shared his short recipe on YouTube shorts. Youtube took to Instagram to share Ligier’s short video of the “transparent pizza" on its official handle and it has since gone viral. In the video that has been viewed almost half a million times, Ligier can be heard saying that he knows that the small thing in his hand does not look like a pizza, but he asks viewers to listen to the crunch, and he eats it making a crunching sound. Sharing the recipe of his unusual dish, Ligier says in the video that he has added a bit of molecular gastronomy and made his kitchen into a chemistry lab. Molecular gastronomy is using the science of cooking to create new dishes.

Ligier, who aspires to be a Michelin Star Chef, a hallmark for culinary skills, explains that he created a crystal bread base. Ligier can be seen making a transparent crystal bread base in the video. Then, he is seen preparing buffalo mozzarella spheres and tomato juice caviar. After slicing some fresh basil and making sure the toppings are ready, he puts the crust, brushes it and then puts the mozzarella cheese on it. Then come the toppings of basil leaves and tomato caviar and green garlic powder and chilli powder.

Advertisement

Reacting to the video, a user commented, “Wait! It is causing food wars." Finding it funny that the chef went to such a great length, another user said, “It would be easier to just make real pizza."

While many other users found that the video was “very nice" and reacted to it with heart and fire emojis, other people disputed its claim to be a pizza. A user pointed out that it looked more like sushi. Another user said that real pizza does not have that loud crunch.

Does the weird dish look like a pizza to you?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.