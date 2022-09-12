YouTuber Bindass Kavya's Parents Thank Viewers For Helping Them Find Missing Daughter

A popular 16-year-old Youtuber Kavya Yadav popularly known as ‘Bindass Kavya’ was found inside a train’s sleeper coach at a railway station in Madhya Pradesh after running away from her home in Maharashtra when scolded by her father. The information about the 16-year-old teenager’s missing was shared by her parents on her social media accounts including Youtube and Twitter.

“Thank you @YouTubeIndia @youtube. Just because we parents of kavya went live on our youtube channel asking help of our missing daughter Kavya to all the subscribers. And within no time we got clue of her frm the viewers and the police were able to trace her,(sic)" the parents tweeted from their daughter’s official Twitter page.

Advertisement

Earlier, Kavya’s parents had t to her YouTube channel as well as her Twitter handle to inform that their daughter went missing on September 9.

In the video shared on Youtube, Kavya’s parents were seen weeping and informing the audience that their daughter went missing. Her father said that she left the house in anger around 2 pm on September 9th, 2022.

The railway police learned that the teen went missing from Chhaoni police station limits in Aurangabad. The police later found her on the sleeper coach of the Kushinagar Express which is coming from Bhusawal on Saturday. As a part of the evidence, her parents had recorded the moment she returned to her home.

Here is the clip:

For the unversed, Kavya is a BGMI and Free Fire/ Free Fire MAX streamer, games like these have a massive fan base around the social media sites. Kavya has over 4.4 million subscribers on YouTube.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here