YouTuber Chef Duo Wraps Biggest Sushi Roll in the World, Sets Guinness Record

Professional chefs Nick DiGiovanni and Lynn Davis have set yet another Guinness World Record and this time it is for making the largest sushi roll. The duo, who rose to fame across various social media platforms owing to their viral cooking videos, made a joint effort to attempt the world record in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. They earned the title for the ‘fastest time to fillet a 10 Ib fish’ and the largest sushi roll in width on October 7. According to Guinness World Record, to create the massive roll, the two used about 2000 lbs (approx 907.1 kg) of seasoned sushi rice, 500 lbs (approx 226.7 kg) of sushi-grade salmon, 500 lbs of fresh cucumber, tons of sesame seeds and thousands of sheets of nori.

It took about three hours and a team of eight people to prepare the roll that measured a whopping 2.16 m (7 ft 1 in). Reportedly, the make the largest sushi roll, Nick DiGiovanni took help from a junior engineering student from Northeastern University who created the inner mould which would hold the filling ingredients inside temporarily, along with the outer support structure to hold the entire roll together. In the video of the making process, the two can be seen stepping inside the mould to fill the ingredients inside the gigantic roll.

“We’ll start by layering in our 500 pounds of cucumbers. Given how big this sushi roll is, we can keep these babies whole," said Nick. The team then packed sushi rice around the edges which gave it a nice foundation to help lock the ingredients inside. Oil and vinegar were also used by the chef to enhance the teaser of the rice and add a fluffy texture to it. When the process of spreading two thousand pounds of rice was completed, Nick and Lynn began stashing salmon in the centre part of the roll. The moulds were taped together so that the roll doesn’t break open spilling all the ingredients outside.

“This thing is going to look as good as it’s going to taste," said Lynn. For those unaware, the previous record of the largest sushi roll was set by Daniel Ramirez which measured 2.10 m (6 ft 6.88 in). After setting the record, Nick ensured that none of the food is going to go to waste as the humungous roll will be donated to a homeless shelter in Boston.

