YouTuber Claims He Became World's Richest Man For 7 Minutes, Surpassing Elon Musk

Through a video, a YouTuber from the UK claimed that he became the world’s richest person, although for just seven minutes. The man, Max Fosh, even claimed to have surpassed the wealth of the current richest man Elon Musk in that short period of time. In the little over the 9-minute video, Max has explained the process through which he could achieve the feat. At the beginning of the video, Josh detailed his plans and said that he would register a company with 10 billion shares and then sell each share for 50 pounds. “That would legally value my company at 500 billion pounds,” Max added. With that much net worth, Max claimed that he decimated his “nearest rival Elon Musk.”

To get started with his plan, Max first registered a new company and named it ‘Unlimited Money Ltd.’ Max explained that opening a company in the UK is a hassle-free process as one can use a facility called the ‘company’s house’ and just fill up a form.

After registering, Max later said in the video that he had even received the certificate and other documents for his company. “Unlimited Money Ltd. is officially a company,” he added. Subsequently, in order to sell the shares, Max set up a table on the streets, wearing a neat suit and sought investment from the passersby.

After much convincing and pitching his idea on the streets to people, Max finally found a woman who invested 50 pounds in his company.

However, later in the video, Max revealed receiving a letter from the authorities which confirmed that his company’s market cap has been assessed at 500 billion pounds. But, Max’s jubilance was short-lived as the letter also stated that Max might be accused of carrying out fraud due to a lack of revenue activity.

Subsequently, as recommended in the letter, Max proceeded to dissolve Unlimited Money Ltd. “I need to shut this down very quickly”, Max said.

