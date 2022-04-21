YouTuber Deliberately Crashes Plane to Take Off With Views, Grounded With Bad News

With more and more content creators joining social media, competition is quite stiff when it comes to racking up views. And it was probably this reason why a YouTuber crashed his airplane deliberately. American YouTuber Trevor Jacob’s video from December 2021 shows how he jumped out of the cockpit and let his airplane crash. However, a recent report by The New York Times has revealed that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has found Jacob purposely crashed his plane.

The video showed how Jacob parachuted out of a plane that he claimed had malfunctioned and let it crash into the Los Padres National Forest in Southern California. NYT has reported that the FAA wrote a letter to Jacob on April 11, where the agency mentioned that he had “violated federal aviation regulations and operated his single-engine plane in a careless or reckless manner so as to endanger the life or property of another."

“You demonstrated a lack of care, judgment and responsibility by choosing to jump out of an aircraft solely so you could record the footage of the crash," the agency said.

As a consequence of his actions, the FAA has decided to immediately revoke Jacob’s private pilot certificate, effectively ending his permission to operate any aircraft. The agency has also ordered Jacob to surrender his private pilot certificate and warned that he could face further legal enforcement action if he did not comply with the order. According to NYT, the FAA can slap a civil penalty of up to $1,644 (around Rs 1.25 lakh) for each day that he did not return his private pilot certificate.

Last week, Jacob had shared his thoughts on the controversy regarding the airplane crash. In a video posted on YouTube the former snowboarding Olympian said, “I can’t talk about it, per my attorney." He, however, also added, “But the truth of that situation will come out with time, and I’ll leave that at that."

One of the things that hinted at Jacob’s deliberate crash of the airplane as pointed out by the FAA was that he opened the pilot door before he claimed the engine had failed. According to the NYT report, the FAA has also pointed out in its letter to Jacob that he made no attempt to contact air traffic control on the emergency frequency, and did not even attempt to revive the engine by increasing airflow over the propeller and failed to look for a place to safely land.

