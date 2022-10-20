YouTuber Earning Rs 312 Crore A Year Feels “He’s Cheating A System”

The digital era has opened a variety of new ways for people to earn a living. Conventional jobs are no more the only option for many to have a high quality of life. Innumerable content creators earn huge money just by making videos on their daily life and many other subjects. A YouTuber who earns $38 million (Rs 312 crore) a year recently said that he feels like he’s cheating the system by earning so much.

Advertisement

Mark Fischbach, also known as Markiplier, is one of the most popular YouTuber in the world with more than 33 million (3.3 crore) subscribers. American YouTuber Logan Paul in his recent podcast asked Mark about the humongous amount of money he makes. In response to the question, Mark admitted that it was “stupid" that he makes so much money.

Elaborating about his feelings regarding his earnings Mark said, “I make an ungodly amount of money, and it feels unfair. I’m open to talk about it because it just seems like such a cheat of the system to be able to have this much success, when really all I want to do is make content and inspire others to make content."

Top Showsha Video

Mark further said that he can’t deny it either as that would be “a hypocritical thing to do."

Advertisement

“It’s just stupid when I have what I have, and I’m able to do what I do, and I’m able to eat, have a roof over my head, able to do whatever I want, whenever I want. The next thing I do is give it away to people that need it or try to invest in my friends to be able to lift them up, and hopefully they find success," he added.

Mark is not the only YouTuber who earns an insane amount of money from his YouTube channel. Many content creators like PewDiePie, Mr Beast and many others have crores of subscribers on YouTube that enables them to earn unbelievable amounts of money.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here