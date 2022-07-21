YouTuber Explains Why First Tick Takes Longer When You Stare at a Clock

Ever wondered why when you stare at a clock, the first tick of the second-hand takes longer than the rest? No, you are not just imagining it! There is a clear scientific reason for why it happens. YouTuber Mitchell Moffit of AsapSCIENCE recently explained the ticking clock illusion through a short video.

According to him, our eyes have two modes of view: smooth pursuit and saccades. In smooth pursuit, the eyes track the object as it moves across. Whereas, in saccades, the eyes jump directly from point A to point B.

The YouTuber explained that when the eyes make that jump from one point to another, the brain fails to take in any information as it happens so fast. In this case, the brain backfills the missing gap generated between points A and B by taking images from point B.

Advertisement

So when we lay our eyes on the clock, the brain tells us that we had been staring at the clock from the second we left the last object. As a result, the first second actually looks and feels longer than all the others, says Mitchell Moffit.

This seemingly solved the doubts of many. “I have been wondering about this so many times, so this is really fascinating," said one of the comments on the shorts video.

“I actually notice the saccades with my ceiling fan. I just move my eyes back and forth between the walls. It makes the ceiling fan look like it is staying still for just a bit longer than reality, making it look like it is moving slower than when you look straight at it," another user commented.

The YouTube channel AsapSCIENCE is created by Mitchell Moffit and Gregory Brown and has over 1 crore subscribers. Moffit and Brown often simplify complicated scientific subjects and share them with their followers on the channel.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.