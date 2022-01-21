YouTuber Instructing Son to Cry Harder Over Dead Puppy for Video Thumbnail Goes Viral

We are living in an age of YouTubers, influencers and vloggers who provide us with content that both entertain us and educate us. We face an array of emotions watching their content, right from getting thrilled to feeling melancholic, however, we are mostly unaware of what goes behind the making of the videos that we see. Some social media vloggers can go to any extent to make their videos largely appealing to their audience, even if they have to transcend boundaries of ethics and morality. However, that is not generally apparent in the end result but a lifestyle and fashion YouTuber named Jordan Cheyenne made a creative blunder when she accidentally uploaded a video of herself encouraging her son to pretend to cry over their dying dog for a thumbnail.

The original video titled ‘We are heartbroken’ was uploaded last year and Jordan did not actually mean to continue or upload the clip that has now gone viral on Twitter. In the clip, we can see the 30-year-old vlogger asking her nine-year-old son to come closer to the camera inside a car. She then says things like ‘Put your head here’ and ‘act like you are crying,’ to which the son says he is crying but it does not seem real enough to his mother. She is even heard asking her son to pretend to wipe a tear away. The son, whose face has been blurred in the video, can be heard crying for his dog in the clip. She then holds her son’s head and makes him look at the camera before ending the video.

The viral tweet, that has amassed over 83,000 likes and 17,000 quote tweets, has left the internet aghast as to how far vloggers can go for meaty content. There was a comment that said that it was a frightening world that we live in while another simply said, ‘disgusting’. Someone else said: “In, say, 10 or so years, I wouldn’t be surprised if there are documentaries where former children explain the exploitation that came from having ‘family vloggers’ as parents. And express the anger and damage it did to them and their relationships with their parents."

Jordan has deleted the original video, has disappeared from social media – hasn’t posted anything in over four months. She has over half a million subscribers

