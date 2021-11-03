Jake Paul Promises to Donate $10 Million to End World Hunger But There's a Catch

Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has pledged to donate $10 million for fixing world hunger if Tesla CEO Elon Musk follows up on his offer of committing $6 billion for the cause. Paul revealed his offer on Twitter on Monday, putting forward another condition for his donation. The 24-year-old said if his tweet gets 690k retweets, and more importantly, if Musk commits $6 billion, then he would also contribute $10 million for solving world hunger. Paul’s tweet so far has over 10,000 retweets.

Paul managed to increase his wealth owing to his advancements in boxing. His next match is against Tommy Fury - the half brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury - on December 18. The 24-year-old also boasts of more than 20 million subscribers on YouTube where he posts his vlogs.

https://twitter.com/jakepaul/status/1455271786715787265?s=20

While Paul has two conditions for releasing his $10 million donation for world hunger, Musk only has one. The Tesla CEO said he will immediately sell his company’s stock to generate $6 billion if the World Food Programme - the food-assistance branch of the United Nations - can explain how the amount would end the global hunger crisis.

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1454808104256737289?s=20

“If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it,” Musk tweeted while asking, in another tweet, the blueprint for ending world hunger to be “open source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent."

His sharp comments came after WHP’s director David Beasely asked billionaires to come forward on a one-time basis. “$6 billion to help 42 million people that are literally going to die if we don't reach them. It's not complicated,” Beasely told CNN.

https://twitter.com/WFPChief/status/1454884502631813130?s=20

Beasely also replied to Musk’s tweet, saying the WHP has all “systems in place for transparency and open source accounting”. He asked Musk to work with WHP.

It will be worth noting if Musk’s offer actually translates into substantive action.

