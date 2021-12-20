YouTuber Jake Paul Says He's Facing Memory Loss, Slurred Speech Due to Boxing Career

YouTuber Jake Paul had a career switch in 2018 - and two years later he’s feeling the effects of it. Jake Paul, a YouTuber who has had a controversial career and was ‘cancelled’ at one point, and who now has over 20.4 million subscribers, took to professional boxing a few years ago. The effects of that boxing career are already taking a toll on him, and he recently revealed that he’s been experiencing memory loss and slurred speech. During an interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Paul said that he, ‘notices it in conversations with his girlfriend or friends, and not remembering something that he should have been able to remember that happened a couple of days ago.’ “Sometimes in my speech, every hundredth or two hundredth word I’ll mess up or slur, which I didn’t do before," he added in the interview.

Paul added that as a teenager when he played football, he experienced several concussions: which include symptoms like headaches, nausea, and vomiting to slurred speech, memory loss, and a temporary loss of consciousness. Paul, who is currently 24, estimated that he has had a total of 20 to 30 concussions in his lifetime. Paul, however, revealed in the interview that he had his brain scanned before starting his boxing career in 2018. “The doctor told me there’s a lack of blood flow from the concussions I had when I would play football into certain areas of my brain, one of them being the frontal lobe which is partially memory," Paul said in the interview. After his first year of boxing, he went back and the doctor told him it was “worse." The doctor even went on to advise: “Don’t do that sport."

Jake Paul extended his perfect record after sending Tyron Woodley face-first into the canvas with a vicious knockout blow in the sixth round at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Saturday. In a largely uneventful bout, the first five rounds saw little significant action or quality with fans booing the lacklustre display, until Paul delivered a right-hand blow that knocked Woodley out cold.

Paul beat former UFC champion, Woodley, for the second time in four months, after his split-decision victory in August, and improved his professional boxing record to 5-0. “It was a tough fight. I had blood in my eyes. I had the job done. I was setting the punch up the whole fight. He didn’t see it coming. Like a lumberjack, timber. It’s got to be the moment of my life."

Paul has now knocked out all four of his opponents, having previously stopped fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA guard Nate Robinson and ex-UFC fighter Ben Askren.

