YouTuber Karl Rock Finally Reunites With Wife Manisha in Nepal. Video Goes Viral

YouTuber Karl Edward Rice, popularly known as Karl Rock had been in the news quite a few months back when it was revealed that he has been barred from entering India, leading him and his wife to be separated for over a year. On his YouTube channel, Rock had posted a video where he shared that the Indian government had blacklisted him and blocked his entry to the country, where his wife and in-laws stay. Now finally, after 397 days apart, Karl shared a video on Youtube where he showed that how he met his wife after all this time. The couple’s reunion was very emotional as both couldn’t contain their happiness when they met in Nepal.

Check out the video Karl shared:

The video opens with Karl waiting along with many others for their relatives and just then he sees Manisha emerging out of the building. Seeing her, he half jogs and runs to her and the two embrace. The couple is then seen spending some time with each other’s company. Karl and his wife had also started a petition on change.org urging everyone to support them so that he can get back to his wife and family.

Karl, a New Zealand native, had left India to travel to Dubai and Pakistan in October 2020, and upon leaving, his visa was reportedly cancelled at the airport. When Karl applied for a new visa while in Dubai, he said he was called in for a meeting where he was told that a new visa can’t be issued for him to return. Since then, both Karl and Manisha have been trying their hardest to bring him back home.

Although the details aren’t clear, but the government of India has claimed that Karl has violated visa norms.

Karl shared details of the circumstances under which the couple met. “It was overwhelming watching Manisha walk out of the airport after being separated by the Government of India and by COVID-19 and travel restrictions for 397 days. I held her and told her that I love her. She asked me why I was so sad, but I was just happy."

“It was a bittersweet reunion because we only had a short time before Manisha had to return to her responsibilities in India. Our Delhi High Court hearings are ongoing and have been delayed twice. But we have been granted an early hearing next week," Karl said.

