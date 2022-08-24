YouTuber MrBeast Just Arrived in India for First Time and Did the Most MrBeast Thing Ever

Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast who is among the biggest content creators on YouTube has finally arrived in India, much to the excitement of his fans in the country. MrBeast boasts over 100 million subscribers on his main channel alone and is popular on the platform for putting together larger-than-life videos. His version of Squid Game, which he dropped on YouTube, not only breached several records at the time it was posted but was also viewed by over 3 million South Koreans alone. MrBeast’s Willy Wonka chocolate factory saw him collab with popular chef Gordon Ramsey.

But now, MrBeast is on a new mission. The YouTube personality wants to collaborate with an Indian content creator. If that isn’t already exciting news for his fans and the gaming community, MrBeast is currently on his maiden trip to India, something he shared on his personal Instagram story.

The 24-year-old, according to his subsequent Instagram story, approached a random person and asked them to review the quality of Hindi dubbing in one of his videos.

“Asking random people if they like the quality of my Hindi dubs lol," he wrote.

Apart from running massively-popular channels that include MrBeast Gaming, Reacts, and Philanthropy among many others, MrBeast’s arsenal also boasts of international channels that reupload the videos from his main channel and are often dubbed by beloved personalities of those respective countries. This list includes a Hindi channel, and getting the validation from a random Indian guy is the most MrBeast thing Jimmy could do.

MrBeast Dropped a Hint

Just a few days ago, the gaming community erupted when MrBeast responded to a tweet by 8Bit Thug that read: “@MrBeast should plan a Video here in India. The creator community is huge here with [an] insane audience! It could turn up as the most viewed video for sure!"

Acknowledging 8Bit Thug’s mention, MrBeast simply asked: “I’m down, who should I collab with?"

The popular content creator on YouTube has, in the past, given away an island worth Rs 5 crore, bought all cars in a dealership, tipped waiters and random people thousands of dollars, adopted all dogs at a shelter, opened a free bank for strangers, purchased expensive billboards to support PewDiePie in sub war against T-Series.

His more “serious" efforts include spearheading Team Seas and Team Trees campaigns aimed at making the planet a better place. All the earnings from his philanthropy channel go toward helping and feeding people in need.

