YouTuber Recreates Iconic 'Jurassic Park' Scene With a Giant Cat Instead of T-Rex

Ever imagined how Jurassic Park would have turned out if its main character -the dinosaurs — were replaced by a giant black cat? Well, a YouTube video has reimagined the scenario and presented netizens with an alternative version of the Steven Spielberg directorial. The video titled “Jurassic Park but with a Cat” was shared on OwlKitty YouTube channel during Halloween and it portrays how one of the most exhilarating scenes of the movie could be turned into an adorable action scene. In the 1993 movie, actors Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill were seen in a tense scene involving a VFX version of a giant T-Rex. At the time, the scene was praised for its visuals created by the VFX artists. The scene also showcased Spielberg’s directorial style and how he created a sense of suspense and thrill to the movie. Sam and Jeff’s respective characters Alan Grant and Ian Malcolm were seen stuck inside their cars during torrential rain as a giant T-Rex roamed openly.

In another vehicle, the two then-child actors Ariana Richards and Joseph Mazzello were also seen terrified at the sight of the dinosaur. However, when OwlKitty decided to swap in a giant fluffy feline for the dangerous reptile, the effects were quite impressive.

The creative skills of the YouTuber seamlessly replaced the terrifying T-Rex with the cat who amusingly stares at Alan and Ian. Meanwhile, the kids also try to calm down the kitty with cans of cat food which again were edited by the YouTuber. Even when the Cat pounces on the car containing the two child actors, the feline seems rather playful than dangerous.

The YouTuber has certainly paid attention to detail, including the sound effects. In places where T-rex would take out its petrifying dinosaur sounds, the kitty would purr. The switching of the flare for a can of cat food and showing one of the kids opening one of the cans just before the giant cat begins its attack on the vehicle is worth mentioning.

The video has received over 13 million views since it was shared this Halloween.

