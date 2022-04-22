YouTuber Recreating Netflix Intro with Yarn Worth $30 is Truly Mesmerising

Stop motion artist Kevin Parry recreated the Netflix intro using yarn worth $30. In a video that has gone viral, the artist can be seen recreating the intro step by step. He is seen using cardboard, plastic panels, and some machines to put his creativity into use. “I recreated the Netflix intro with $30 worth of yarn," read the caption of the video. The artist also managed to get a reply from the OTT platform. Since uploaded, the video has garnered 3.6 million views. Also, several people have commented appreciating his creativity. Let’s have a look at the video.

Advertisement

“this is AMAZING," wrote Netflix. One Twitter user wrote, “More effort than Netflix has been putting into their brand lately." Another person wrote, “why would you spend time and money recreating a company’s logo? and it’s not like art or commentary or anything he just like, redid it so it looks the same? this sucks so bad." “More creative than the latest Netflix shows," wrote another person.

Netflix has been making headlines recently for another reason as well. The OTT platform has lost 200,000 subscribers globally in the first quarter of 2022. The company, in its latest earnings call, said that it lost 200,000 subscribers in Q1 2022 and has projected an even larger loss of subscribers in the months to come.

According to its letter to shareholders, Netflix has said that it could lose as much as 2 million subscribers in the second quarter. “Our revenue has slowed considerably," the company told shareholders on Tuesday. Netflix also said that the COVID-19 pandemic clouded this loss as the platform saw significant growth in 2020, leading the team to believe that most of its slowing growth in 2021 was due to COVID pull forward. Netflix ended the first quarter with roughly 222 million subscribers, which keeps it the largest streaming platform. The company has blamed quarter-over-quarter erosion on the suspension of its services in Russia due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine over the loss in subscribers.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.