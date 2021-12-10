YouTubers Roast Food Vloggers in Sassy Video: 'The End of Indian Street Food'

While we love our desi street food, we aren't sure if we have the same love for the flood of food blogging videos on the internet. And if you too have had enough of the bizarre food videos on social media, then this hilarious clip by YouTubers Abhyudaya and Gautami will surely leave you in splits. In the video, the YouTubers present a sassy take on food vlogging that most of the time is about the love for butter or are filled with the same cliched lines asking vendors about the ingredients, even if it's a simple everyday dish. The roast also shares a funny take on bizarre food experiments that introduced us to dishes like Oreo Pakoda and Fanta Maggie. Seriously, how does the idea to mix Oreo and pakoda even strike?

The video has now gone viral gaining a lot of traction online.

Advertisement

Watch it here:

Since its upload, the funny roast has received over 7.5 lakh views with a nearly identical number of likes on YouTube. The comments section of the video was flooded with hilarious reactions of netizens who thanked the content creator for finally saying the truth out loud. One user was so hooked to the creators' comic timing that he could not stop watching the video on repeat. "This is my 15th time watching this video and I don't have any idea how many times I am going to watch."

Sharing his appreciation for the creators' comic timing, another user wrote, "This was a typical slay point episode which we were waiting for many days. The expression, editing, scripting everything was amazing."

"The video is on point and the "BUTTER" on Gautami's shirt is just cherry on top," commented a third. "Literally the best 15 mins of my day.You all are too good man," read another appreciative comment

What's your reaction to the video?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.