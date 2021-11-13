YouTube's Video About Removing Dislike Button Racks Up Dislikes on YouTube

YouTube is rolling out a new feature where it will be hiding the public dislike counts on its videos in order to help protect smaller creators from distasteful comments or online harassment, a statement from the platform recently said. The new feature will be rolled out soon and only the content uploader will be able to see the dislikes in the video. This is, however not say that the actual dislike button will go away. Viewers can still dislike a particular video but it won’t be visible. The feature comes in the wake of an experiment YouTube had done earlier to check whether something like this with the ‘dislike’ button can help protect smaller content creators from harassment. Users often also indulge in purposefully disliking a video to rack up the numbers.

Researchers said they “heard directly from smaller creators and those just getting started that they are unfairly targeted by this behavior," a press release said.

YouTube creator liaison Matt Koval also shared a video explaining what led to the platform’s decision and added that the platform hopes this step would be a big help for content creators.

“Apparently, groups of users are targeting a video’s dislike button to drive up the count. Turning it into something like a game with a visible scoreboard. And it’s usually just because they don’t like the creator or what they stand for. That’s a big problem when half of YouTube’s mission is to give everyone a voice."

But ironically, the video itself received much more dislikes rather than likes and while some might indeed be doing it to drive up the ‘dislike’ counts, some did explain as to why they think this move will not be a good one.

“Keep in mind other platforms don’t have a dislike button." That’s what made YouTube special now you’re just like any other platform. Well done," said one.

Another user wrote, “When youtube’s mission is to give everyone a voice. So to combat this, we’re literally going to remove half of everyone’s voices by hiding the dislike count. No need to thank us!"

“Watch them cite the 85% dislike percentage on this update video as a ‘Dislike Attack’. No, Youtube, sometimes, people just dislike things. Especially really stupid things like this," wrote another user.

Someone also shared a screengrab of this particular piece of embarrassing YouTube history, the most disliked video on the platform was their own Rewind from 2018.

After the feature rolls out, a creator who wishes to see their dislike counts, can do in the YouTube Studio.

