Yuzvendra Chahal is Busy Recreating His Viral 2019 World Cup Pose in UK Because Why Not

Besides trapping batters with his loopy leg breaks, Indian bowler Yuzvendra Chahal makes sure that his fans are not deprived of entertainment, whether on the field or away from it. While his on-field performance speaks volumes of his commitment to the game, his social media handle holds testament to the bowler’s fun quotient. Just like his recent Instagram post. Dropping a series of pictures on his official account on Sunday, Chahal recreated his hilarious viral meme picture. In the picture, Chahal can be seen lying on the ground, in a similar manner he was seen posing during a 2019 World Cup match against Sri Lanka, which gave rise to a meme-fest.

After bowling his heart out in the five-match T20I series against South Africa and two-match T20I series against Ireland, Chahal is all set to show best in the upcoming ODI and T20I series against England that will take place from July 7 to July 17. Now, ahead of the big game, Chahal was spotted chilling on UK soil and striking his iconic pose in front of picturesque locations. In one of the pictures, Chahal can be seen lying on a bench in front of his Hotel named Breadsall Priory Marriott Hotel & Country Club. In another photo, the bowler can be seen posing amidst a beautiful flower garden, next to a statue. And the next picture shows him lying on the ground in front of the same beautiful architecture.

Chahal’s hilarious pose made many laugh out loud. Apart from his fans and followers, several celebrities, his teammates and many cricketers acknowledged his post. Indian cricketers like Kl Rahul, and Suriya Kumar Yadav dropped a handful of laughing emoticons. Chahal’s former RCB teammate Harshal Patel commented, “Hahaha."Afghanistan cricket star Rashid Khan dropped a couple of laughing emoticons. England cricketer Sam Billings also dropped a laughing emoticon. Former Indian cricketer, Ramakrishnan Sridhar jokingly commented, “Watch out… it’s a haunted place."

Earlier in April this year, after pulling out a hat-trick for his IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals against Kolkata Knight Riders, Chahal celebrated in a similar manner. After dismissing Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi, and Pat Cummins, Chahal ran across the field and lay in his iconic pose on the field, which cheered the audience and flooded social media.

