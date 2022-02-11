Yuzvendra Chahal Joins Viral 'Pushpa' Dance Trend, David Warner Calls Him 'Copycat'

The fever of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise is not dying down anytime soon. It is one of the hot favourites of netizens, and they are not tired of making Instagram Reels – on the hook steps, especially the song Srivalli and the iconic dialogues of Arjun in the action drama. Many celebrities, influencers, and cricketers have jumped on the bandwagon to make videos on Arjun’s ‘Jhukega Nahi’ dialogue along with the signature beard grazing gesture. Well, while celebrities and influencers are putting their best foot forward, the cricketers are clear-cut winners of this trend. After David Warner, Ravinder Jadeja, and Shikhar Dhawan, one of the best leg spinners and pranksters of the Indian cricket team, Yuzvendra Chahal has shared a clip where he tries out the dialogue.

In the Instagram Reel, Chahal can be seen lip-syncing to the ‘Jhukega Nahi’ dialogue, and he ends the clip with the same beard grazing gesture. Well, Chahal did nail the expressions.

Take a look:

Taking a jibe at the cricketer, former Bigg Boss 14 contestant and TV actor Aly Goni commented on the post – “phir ball kon uthayega (then who will pick up the ball)", while Australian cricketer David Warner called Chahal a “copy cat."

A couple of users opined that this should be turned into a wicket celebration, and there were a majority of netizens, who did not miss the chance to mock the leg spinner. “Body dekh ke water boy samjha kya, team India ka spinner h mai (Did you mistakeme for a water boy due to my body, I am team India’s spinner)," a comment read on the post. Another user stated – “Bhai reel mat bana fir tera form chala jata hai (Please don’t make Reels because your form then goes away)."

Meanwhile, Chahal’s performance in the ongoing One-day internationals against West Indies is being loved by cricket fans. The leg spinner has marked his comeback with the ball, and we hope he continues to give thrilling performances on the cricket field.

