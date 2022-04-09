Zerodha CEO Promises Bonus to Employees Who Lose Weight, Twitter Calls it 'Problematic'

With Work from Home (WFH) being almost ubiquitous, a new phrase has catapulted to popularity. It says, “Sitting is the new smoking." Chiming in with the thought was Zerodha CEO, Nithin Kamath, who, on World Health Day, announced a lucrative offer for his employees that would also reflect positively on their health. However, the internet was not happy with the idea.

As per Kamath’s offer, employees whose Body Mass Index (BMI) is less than 25 would get half a month’s salary as a bonus. Moreover, if the collective BMI of all employees is below 25, then everybody will be eligible for another half month’s salary as a bonus.

Kamath also opened the challenge for other companies and wrote, “It would be fun to compete with other companies. The lowest average BMI or the largest change in BMI wins. The winner chooses a charity everyone else contributes to. Maybe a health-tech company can run the initiative."

Advertisement

Kamath also added that although BMI is not “the best measure to track health & fitness," it is surely a way to start, and ends the tweet by suggesting walking 10,000 steps daily to stay healthy.

After the BMI idea did not gain traction, but rather attracted criticism, Kamath tried Shining a brighter light on the context.

Advertisement

Kamath retweeted the World Health Day tweet and coupled a string of new tweets explaining his efforts toward the health and fitness of Zerodha’s employees. Kamath claimed that the company experimented with multitudes of ideas since COVID and WFH. “Sitting is the new smoking and the idea has been to nudge everyone to move," writes Kamath.

He shared how the company organised a lottery worth Rs 10 lakh among those employees who met their health goals and also made available yoga sessions and mental health counselling online. Zerodha’s efforts towards maintaining the fitness of the employees were, although, successful, Kamath aims for the approach to witness broader participation.

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/Nithin0dha/status/1512356304593244160b

Kamath’s plans to incentivise efforts toward better health include bonuses atop the lottery pools and other perks that the employees enjoy at Zerodha. Kamath writes, “The plan has been to get everyone to a diagnostic centre once a year to track health, but it has been a challenge given WFH and most on our team are not in Metros. Instead of procrastinating, we thought a good way is to get started with something.

Netizens had a mixed bag of reactions toward the string of tweets Kamath shared. Netizens saw the idea through the lenses of scrutiny and many criticised the idea.

Take a look:

What do you think of the idea?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.