Zimbabwe Man Who Started 'Pak Bean' Rivalry Had This to Say After Pakistan's Defeat

A tweet started it all when a Twitter user wanted to avenge 'Pak Bean,' a Pakistani doppelganger of Mr Bean character who had visited Zimbabwe in 2016.

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Anurag Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: October 27, 2022, 22:38 IST

Perth

Zimbabwe's surprise win over Pakistan in T20 World Cup has settled the 'Pak Bean' controversy. (Meme posted by @AdityavilasSha2)
Zimbabwe's surprise win over Pakistan in T20 World Cup has settled the 'Pak Bean' controversy. (Meme posted by @AdityavilasSha2)

A Twitter user by the name Ngugi Chasura broke the Internet when he informed cricket Twitter about a “fraud" Pak Bean, a Pakistani doppelganger of the iconic character Mr Bean, who had travelled to Zimbabwe in 2016. The user simply wanted to “settle scores" with Pakistan for the same reason. Come Thursday, Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan by just 1 run in their Super 12 clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at Perth Stadium on Thursday.

Needing three on the final ball, new batsman Shaheen Shah Afridi ran one but got run out when running for the second as Zimbabwe’s players erupted in celebration.

Zimbabwe’s surprise win over Pakistan instantly triggered “Pak Bean" and “Mr Bean" memes on the microblogging site Twitter.

But what did Ngugi Chasura have to say after starting the unlikely war between Zimbabwe and Pakistan and eventually emerging victorious?

Responding to his original rant, Chasura wrote: “I told them they dont listen, (sic)."

This comes only two days after Ngugi Chasura’s tweet to Pakistan Cricket Board went viral.

When confused and curious Pakistani fans asked the context behind his angry tweet, the Twitter user responded with a photo of “Pak Bean" during his visit to Zimbabwe.

Pakistan comedian named Asif Muhammad, who is known to be the doppelganger of the famous character Mr Bean played by British acting legend Rowan Atkinson, visited Zimbabwe in 2016 for a comedy show pretending to be Mr Bean.

Asif Muhammad was reportedly invited to attend a comedy night, do road shows, and be a part of the Harare Agricultural Show.

Fortunately for all of us, Zimbabwe have finally avenged the “Pak Bean" fiasco.

first published: October 27, 2022, 22:38 IST
last updated: October 27, 2022, 22:38 IST

