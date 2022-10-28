Zimbabwe Players Drink Indian Beer After Sealing Epic T20 World Cup Win Over Pakistan

Zimbabwe’s 1-run victory over Pakistan at the T20 World Cup saw many unlikely debates rage on social media: for instance, the whole ‘fake’ Mr Bean controversy had both the Zimbabwean President and the Pakistani Prime Minister pitching in. Pakistan’s latest defeat was preceded by another loss at the hands of arch rival India. It gave Indians cause for much celebration and after Zimbabwe’s win at Perth on Thursday, the merriment has been rekindled among Indians.

The ‘Pak Bean’ issue is not all that Pakistan has to worry over. Adding insult to injury, a photo going viral on social media shows Zimbabwean players drinking the Indian-brand beer Bira to troll the Pakistani side. It was shared by Zimbabwe cricketer Ryan Burl on Twitter, who wrote, “Can’t believe what just happened."

Bira responded, tweeting, “Historic win, @ryanburl3 and team @ZimCricketv! You guys deserve a cold one (or two)." They added that the drinks in the photo were Bira 91 the Indian Pale Ale and Blonde Summer Lager beers.

Trolling and counter-trolling has made for an eventful match aftermath. Earlier, the President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa himself took to Twitter to troll Pakistan using the joke. “What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean… #PakvsZim," he tweeted.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif rebutted, writing, “We may not have the real Mr Bean, but we have real cricketing spirit .. and we Pakistanis have a funny habit of bouncing back Mr President: Congratulations. Your team played really well today. “

