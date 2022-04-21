Zoho's Billionaire CEO Loves His Office Made of Mud, Straw and Limestone Cover

When one thinks of office spaces, a picture including glass cabinets, task chairs, and white walls, comes to mind. The conventional office spaces have lately been under scrutiny for not being able to foster a healthy environment and as a result, multiple conglomerates are making major tweaks to their offices. Billionaire CEO Sridhar Vembu also aligns with the perception of shattering the image of conventional office spaces. As a result, the Zoho honcho has carved out a new office for himself and it is made out of straws and mud.

Going minimalistic and simple with the design and architecture, Sridhar has definitely set an example of a holistic workplace that the mind resonates with. The office that Sridhar has built has a modest colour scheme and displays local and traditional sketches over the walls.

The house is covered in a combination of blue and yellow – colours that are not too sharp for the eye. In addition to this, the office does not impact the climate negatively since the construction material does not include any synthesized product but is made with wood, sticks, limestone, leaves, and mud.

Sharing the image of his new office on Twitter, Sridhar, in the caption, wrote, “New conference room and small offices, built with mud/straws and limestone cover, upstairs covered with thatched palm leaf. Comfortable even on a hot day.” He further declared, “I love it so much I have made it my office!”

Take a look:

Having garnered more than 20,000 likes, the tweet also received great reactions from the netizens that suggested that Sridhar’s idea of the office was whole-heartedly welcomed by many.

“This is how Indian offices should be,” writes one user, calling the conventional offices “simply suffocating.”

One user called Sridhar a “trendsetter.”

Another wrote: “Wish this was my office space!"

What do you think of this office made of mud and sticks?

