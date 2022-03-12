Zomato and Swiggy Went Down But Twitter's Hunger for Memes Did Not

Zomato and Swiggy glitched yesterday and customers took to Twitter to share that they were unable to order food. As per Downdetector, user reports of the Zomato glitch peaked at around 9 pm yesterday. At 8.50 pm, 5,391 users reported a Zomato glitch. At the same time, 1,250 users reported a Swiggy snag. “Zomato app down. I have 2 open orders. Now I can’t access delivery executive number," a Twitter user claimed. Twitterati’s usual hunger for memes, however, was completely satiated. There’s a strange urgency that operates when you order food online even if you aren’t strictly a foodie: something that probably has to do with the fact that the whole thing is time-bound and trackable. People who faced the snag yesterday, therefore, were more than a little impatient when they were stranded mid-order. Some managed to find humour in the situation and that’s where the memes came in.

Advertisement

At least someone was having a good time.

A similar meme situation with Zomato had arisen only last month, when Zomato shares plummeted over 6% to an all-time low one particular day. They were Rs 75 apiece on the BSE- a price lower than the IPO issue price of Rs 76. In the last five trading sessions, the stock was down 18% and declined over 41% in a month, reported Livemint. “Weakness in Zomato shares may further continue and it may go around Rs 65 to Rs 70 levels," Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities, was quoted by the report. Zomato quickly recovered to go over the IPO and closed at Rs 82.75 and also registered an intraday high of Rs 84.65, reported The Hindu Business Line. However, Zomato’s scrip was enough for the Twitter memes to hit real heights, as users came up with hot takes on the matter.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.