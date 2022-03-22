Zomato Announces 10-minute Food Delivery and Twitter Has Reached the Location With Memes

Zomato has announced a 10-minute food delivery service called Instant which will take off at Gurgaon from April. Founder Deepinder Goyal announced the news on Twitter, writing, “Announcement: 10 minute food delivery is coming soon on Zomato. Food quality – 10/10. Delivery partner safety – 10/10. Delivery time – 10 minutes." He also shared a document detailing how “Zomato Instant will achieve the impossible while ensuring delivery partner safety." It states right off the bat that no pressure would be put on delivery partners to deliver the food faster in order for Zomato Instant to achieve its feat. The management would not happen on the road and delivery partners would not be informed of the promised delivery time. Instead, the fulfilment of the quick delivery promise would hinge on “a dense finishing counters’ network", algorithms and in-stations robotics among other things.

Social media, however, was perplexed as to how this could be achieved without pressurising delivery partners or how it was going to be logistically possible, given the dense traffic in the big cities of the country. They were also concerned about road safety hazards. With these primary gripes, social media users offered a range of criticism, some of which also included memes. MP Karti P Chidambaram strongly criticised Zomato’s move.

Deepinder Goyal felt that a 30-minute average delivery by his service is too slow, and that is why Zomato is bringing its 10-minute food delivery offering called Zomato Instant.

