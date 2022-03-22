Zomato Announces 'Instant' Delivery But Twitter Wants These Services in 10 Minutes

Zomato announced a 10-minute food delivery service called Zomato Instant scheduled to be piloted in Gurgaon next week. The announcement did not sit well with social media users who anticipated road safety hazards, undue pressure on delivery partners who are already under extreme stress as well as the logistical improbability of such a venture in the middle of big-city traffic. Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal stated at the outset that no pressure would be put on delivery partners to deliver the food faster in order for Zomato Instant to achieve its feat. Twitter, however, had different ideas. Apart from criticising Zomato’s move, they also suggested a host of other ventures that could use a 10-minute delivery time in the country wherein such efforts would turn out to be much more beneficial for society at large.

Twitter’s suggestions for alternatives included 10-minute ambulance services, a 10-minute service to punish those guilty of crimes, an app that could make you fall asleep in 10 minutes, to a cheeky 10-minute college lectures.

Advertisement

In conclusion:

Deepinder Goyal, however, said that the time management for Zomato Instant to achieve its feat would not happen on the road and that delivery partners would not be informed of the promised delivery time. Instead, the fulfilment of the quick delivery promise would hinge on “a dense finishing counters’ network", algorithms and in-stations robotics among other things. He shared a document detailing how “Zomato Instant will achieve the impossible while ensuring delivery partner safety."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.